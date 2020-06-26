Police in South St. Paul continue to look for an armed suspect wanted in connection with a domestic conflict that led to an hourslong standoff at an apartment building Thursday night.

A woman called officers to the six-unit apartment building on the 200 block of W. South Street just after 7 p.m. to report a domestic incident involving a man with a weapon, said Police Chief Bill Messerich.

Police surrounded the building for several hours as they attempted to "call out the suspect," Messerich said.

Residents of the building were evacuated before officers moved in to search the unit where the call originated. They did not find the man and cleared the scene after midnight, the chief said.

Messerich said the victim and the suspect knew each other, but he did not disclose their relationship.

"We don't believe there is a danger to the public," Messerich said.

Police have issued a warrant for the man's arrest.

Anybody with information can call South St. Paul police at 651-554-3300.

Tim Harlow