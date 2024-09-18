Nation

Police say a pair took an NYC subway train on a joyride and crashed it. They have arrested 1 teen

Police have arrested a teen girl they say took an empty New York City subway train on a brief joyride before they crashed it and fled.

By The Associated Press

September 18, 2024 at 11:08PM

NEW YORK — Police have arrested a teen girl they say took an empty New York City subway train on a brief joyride before they crashed it and fled.

They are looking for a male companion they believe was also pictured on the train.

Surveillance photos released by the New York Police Department on Tuesday show one person dressed all in pink, including a pink shower cap, and another in a blue tank top.

Police arrested the 17-year-old girl Wednesday around noon. They have charged her with criminal mischief and reckless endangerment.

The pair boarded an unoccupied train parked at the Briarwood subway station in Queens just after midnight on Sept. 12 and somehow got it running, police said in a news release.

They crashed it into another parked train and ran, police said. It was unclear how much damage the prank caused. No injuries were reported.

