Police are searching for a pack of dogs that attacked a girl walking home with her mother.

Sgt. Mike Ernster with the St. Paul Police Department said officers were alerted to the incident just before 5 p.m. Thursday. They arrived on the 600 block of Van Buren Avenue to find a 7-year-old girl with multiple bite wounds to her leg and head. She was transported to Children's Minnesota Hospital - St. Paul for treatment.

Her injuries are serious, but not life-threatening, Ernster said.

Investigators say the girl had just gotten off a bus and was walking through the neighborhood with her mother when the dogs "suddenly appeared" from a yard and attacked her. A neighbor responded and scared them away, but authorities are still searching for the pack's whereabouts.

A poster that afternoon on NextDoor, a social media app for residents in different neighborhoods, warned parents in Frogtown to keep their kids inside.

"We are trying to warn everybody if you are in the Frogtown area Dale Street area keep your kids inside and keep an eye out for these dogs," the post read.

They are described as a group of five to seven pit bulls who may live in the area where they attacked the girl. Police questioned the resident whose yard the dogs appeared from, but they claimed their dogs were not out at the time.

Anyone with information about the dogs' owner or location can share anonymous tips with police by calling 651-291-1111.