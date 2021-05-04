Police fear that a 2-year-old girl has been abducted by her psychologically troubled 27-year-old sister from northeast Minneapolis, authorities said.

Nasteha Mohamed was last seen about 2:50 p.m. Monday near the 1400 block of NE. Marshall Street, police said Tuesday. The girl was wearing brown pants, a brown shirt and a brown sweater.

The sister has been identified as Amina Mohamed, 27. She was last seen wearing a brown skirt, black sweater and a gray scarf. She is described as being 5 foot 8 inches tall and weighing 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

"It is believed that Nasteha may be in danger at this time," read a statement form police spokesman John Elder. "Amina has had issues with mental instability and suffers from bouts of paranoia."

Elder said it is possible that Amina Mohamed intended to take Nasteha out of state.

Police are also looking for Amina Mohamed's SUV, a gold 2013 Chevyf Equinox, with Minnesota license plate ECG917.

Amina Mohamed Credit: Minneapolis Police Department

Anyone with information about this case is being asked to call 911 immediately.

