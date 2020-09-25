Three people were arrested late Thursday after a police pursuit through three north metro Twin Cities communities ended with the suspects crashing in Brooklyn Center and fleeing officers on foot.

A Crystal police officer was injured when he struck a different vehicle while pursuing the suspects, said Crystal Deputy Police Chief Brian Hubbard.

Events unfolded when 911 operators got a call from a Crystal resident who said somebody had threatened them with a shotgun on the 6000 block of 56th Avenue N. An officer in the area, when the call came in, spotted a vehicle that matched the description given by the caller driving away from the area. The vehicle sped off at a high rate of speed and the officer gave pursuit, Hubbard said.

The suspects drove through Crystal, Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center and at one time tossed a shotgun out the window, Hubbard said.

The Crystal officer crashed into another vehicle on the 5700 block of Camden Avenue in Brooklyn Center. Neither the officer nor the driver of the other vehicle were seriously hurt, Hubbard said.

The suspects, still driving fast, crashed a few minutes later and a few blocks away near 57th and Lyndale avenues N. Three people inside the vehicle got out and ran, Hubbard said.

Officers from three departments, a police K-9 dog and a State Patrol helicopter searched for and found the suspects.

The suspects were taken to a hospital for treatment, then arrested, Hubbard said.

Arrested were a 32-year-old woman on a felony warrant, fleeing police in a motor vehicle and on foot, and illegal possession of a firearm; a 24-year-old man for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and fleeing police on foot, and a 29-year-old woman for fleeing police on foot.