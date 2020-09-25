Three people were arrested late Thursday after a police pursuit through the north metro ended with the suspects crashing in Brooklyn Center and fleeing officers on foot.

A Crystal police officer was injured when he struck another vehicle while pursuing the suspects, Deputy Police Chief Brian Hubbard said.

Events unfolded when 911 operators got a call from a Crystal resident who said someone had threatened them with a shotgun in the 6000 block of 56th Avenue N.

An officer in the area spotted a vehicle that matched the description provided by the caller driving away from the area, and gave chase when the vehicle sped off at a high rate of speed, Hubbard said.

The suspects drove through Crystal, Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center and at one time tossed a shotgun out the window, Hubbard said.

The Crystal officer crashed into another vehicle in the 5700 block of Camden Avenue in Brooklyn Center. Neither the officer nor the driver of the other vehicle were seriously hurt, Hubbard said.

The suspects, still speeding, crashed a few minutes later near 57th and Lyndale avenues N. Three people inside the vehicle got out and ran, Hubbard said, but they were found by officers from three departments with the help of a police K-9 dog and a State Patrol helicopter.

The suspects were taken to a hospital for treatment and then arrested, Hubbard said. They were a 32-year-old woman, arrested for fleeing police in a motor vehicle and on foot, illegal possession of a firearm and on a warrant; a 24-year-old man, for 5th-degree possession of a controlled substance and fleeing police on foot; and a 29-year-old woman, for fleeing police on foot.