One person is confirmed dead and a second person was taken to a hospital following a gunfight Sunday evening in Apple Valley.

Officers responded to a weapons call in the 900 block of Oriole Drive about 6:25 p.m. after getting 911 calls about "multiple people with weapons" shooting at each other, according to a statement from Apple Valley police.

Police found one person dead outside a residence when they arrived on the scene. A second was taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds, police said.

Witnesses told police a vehicle fled the scene before officers arrived.

Few other details were immediately available. Investigators remained on the scene as of 8:45 p.m., according to Dakota County dispatch.

Erin Maye Quade, a state Senate candidate in District 56, said the incident happened on her street and that bullets hit nearby homes.

"I've lived in this community my whole life, and to see the epidemic of gun violence come so close to my home is unsettling," she said in a tweet. "The frequency of shootings in this country is unacceptable and preventable. We need leaders who will fight for policies that reduce gun violence instead of letting this epidemic continue unchecked. I'm grateful more people weren't injured."

Police asked people to avoid the area, which is west of Cedar Avenue and south of 150th Street.