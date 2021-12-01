A man who allegedly robbed a bank in Cottage Grove and tried to run from pursuing officers Tuesday has been arrested and booked into jail.

The 43-year-old man could be charged with second-degree aggravated robbery and fleeing police in a means other than a motor vehicle, according to jail records and court documents.

The Star Tribune generally does not name suspects until they are charged.

Cottage Grove police said the suspect held up a Wells Fargo on the 8000 block of East Point Douglas Road about 3:10 p.m. Monday. The man ran off with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

About 20 minutes later, officers found a man matching the suspect's description walking in the 9400 block of Jeffery Avenue. The man tried to run from officers but was caught and taken into custody, Cottage Grove police said.

Paramedics treated the suspect for minor injuries and later taken to the Washington County jail. The FBI and local police are investigating.