Police: Man unloading trailer in downtown Minneapolis is hit by driver, severing his leg

A man unloading a trailer in downtown Minneapolis was hit by a driver, severing his leg, officials said Monday.
The incident occurred shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday at S. 10th Street and Park Avenue, police said.
The man was pinned against a fence after being struck, and “one of the man’s legs was severed,” a police statement read.
The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with police, said Sgt. Garrett Parten.
Police are investigating the crash and have not made an arrest or cited the driver, the statement read.