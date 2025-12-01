Minneapolis

Police: Man unloading trailer in downtown Minneapolis is hit by driver, severing his leg

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with officials, police said.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 1, 2025 at 4:35PM
Minneapolis Police Department (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A man unloading a trailer in downtown Minneapolis was hit by a driver, severing his leg, officials said Monday.

The incident occurred shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday at S. 10th Street and Park Avenue, police said.

The man was pinned against a fence after being struck, and “one of the man’s legs was severed,” a police statement read.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with police, said Sgt. Garrett Parten.

Police are investigating the crash and have not made an arrest or cited the driver, the statement read.

about the writer

about the writer

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

See Moreicon

More from Minneapolis

See More

Minneapolis

Police: Man unloading trailer in downtown Minneapolis is hit by driver, severing his leg

card image
The Minnesota Star Tribune

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with officials, police said.

Minneapolis

Prison for man who grabbed the wheel from girlfriend, crashed on I-94, got in shootout with trooper

card image

Minneapolis

Roper: Someone toppled George Washington five years ago. Are we ready to put him back up?

Staff headshot
Eric Roper
card image