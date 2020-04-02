A man coughed on a grocery store employee in Moorhead while blaming racial minorities for the spread of the coronavirus, police said.

The incident early Wednesday afternoon at Cash Wise Foods on Hwy. 10 briefly landed the man in jail on suspicion of disorderly conduct as well as for allegedly threatening an officer who arrested him, said Police Capt. Deric Swenson.

The suspect has refused to give police his name, and authorities have yet to otherwise determine his identity, Swenson said late Thursday morning.

According to police:

The man coughed on an employee, who backed away from the encounter.

A second employee intervened, and that's when the man said that racial minorities are to blame for the coronavirus pandemic. Both employees were minorities, one black and the other of Asian descent.

Police caught up with the suspect down the street and arrested him.

Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting said that as they do with all arriving suspects in the wake of the pandemic, this man was met by jail personnel wearing "full protective equipment."

He was then put in a new-arrival pod with a heating and cooling system that is equipped to "pull all the bad air out" but not have it circulate in the rest of the facility.

Empting said the man would be tested coronavirus "if he is showing signs." The sheriff said the man was not test and then released after about 2 hours as police prepare a case for consideration of charges.