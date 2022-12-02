A woman was found dead in her house in Moorhead late Thursday, and police are looking for a possible suspect in what they are classifying as a homicide, officials said.

Family members were checking on the woman at her residence in the 3800 block of S. 32nd Street about 11 p.m. where they located her body, police said.

Officers arrived and noted there were no signs of anyone forcing their way into the house and saw that the woman "had traumatic injuries noted on her body," a police statement read.

The cause and manner of death have yet to be determined by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office. Police are not releasing her identity.

Police say they are looking for 25-year-old James Kollie Jr., age 25, who may be driving the woman's black 2016 Honda Pilot. Minnesota license plate HFE185. Police did not provide a city of residence for Kollie, but public records show he's been a Fargo-Moorhead resident for many years.

Anyone with information about the homicide should call 911 or the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 1-701-451-7660.

"Do not approach Kollie due to his unknown status at this time," the police statement continued.