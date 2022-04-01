St. Paul police investigators on Friday were looking into the city's second homicide in less than 24 hours.

One person was confirmed was fatally shot in the Hamline-Midway neighborhood just after 1:30 a.m. Friday, police said.

Few details were immediately released, but crime tape surrounded a residence on the 1200 block of Hewitt Avenue.

The death, the city's 13th homicide of year, came just hours after a man was fatally shot and a second man injured outside a convenience store in the city's North End.

Officers arrived on the 400 block of Maryland Avenue about 9:15 p.m. Thursday after getting multiple 911 calls about shots fired. They found two men believed to be in their 20s suffering from gunshot wounds, said St. Paul police spokesman Steve Linders.

One of the victims was lying in the street and another was in a vehicle a short distance away, Linders said.

Officers rendered aid to both victims until paramedics arrived. The man found in the street was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim found in the vehicle was taken to Regions Hospital and rushed into surgery. His condition was not known Friday morning, Linders said.

Names of the victims have not been released.

Nobody has been arrested and investigators continue to interview witnesses and collect evidence to learn what led to the shooting.