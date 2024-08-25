Minneapolis police are investigating the shooting death of a 15-year-old girl Saturday afternoon in north Minneapolis.
Police investigating the shooting death of a 15-year-old girl in north Minneapolis home
Two adults and two teens were in the home when officers arrived.
Police responded to the 3400 block of Logan Avenue N. at about 1:50 p.m. Saturday to a shooting inside a residence, according to a news release. Inside, officers found a girl with at least one life-threatening gunshot wound.
The girl was taken to North Memorial Health hospital in Robbinsdale, where she died. As of Saturday evening, no arrests had been made in connection with the shooting.
According to the news release, two adults and two teens were in the home when officers arrived. Investigators are looking into the circumstances that led up to the shooting.
“I am deeply concerned by the shooting death of a 15-year-old girl,” said Police Chief Brian O’Hara, according to the release. “Whether this is a terrible accident highlighting the need for the proper care and storage of guns, or this is somehow connected to the growing violence among teenagers, the loss of a 15-year-old girl is an unacceptable tragedy.”
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s OFfice will identify the teen and determine the cause and manner of her death.
Anyone with information was asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips may also be submitted to www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. All tips are anonymous.
Two adults and two teens were in the home when officers arrived.