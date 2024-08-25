Minneapolis

Police investigating the shooting death of a 15-year-old girl in north Minneapolis home

Two adults and two teens were in the home when officers arrived.

By Alex Chhith

The Minnesota Star Tribune
August 25, 2024 at 1:04AM

Minneapolis police are investigating the shooting death of a 15-year-old girl Saturday afternoon in north Minneapolis.

Police responded to the 3400 block of Logan Avenue N. at about 1:50 p.m. Saturday to a shooting inside a residence, according to a news release. Inside, officers found a girl with at least one life-threatening gunshot wound.

The girl was taken to North Memorial Health hospital in Robbinsdale, where she died. As of Saturday evening, no arrests had been made in connection with the shooting.

According to the news release, two adults and two teens were in the home when officers arrived. Investigators are looking into the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

“I am deeply concerned by the shooting death of a 15-year-old girl,” said Police Chief Brian O’Hara, according to the release. “Whether this is a terrible accident highlighting the need for the proper care and storage of guns, or this is somehow connected to the growing violence among teenagers, the loss of a 15-year-old girl is an unacceptable tragedy.”

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s OFfice will identify the teen and determine the cause and manner of her death.

Anyone with information was asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips may also be submitted to www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. All tips are anonymous.

about the writer

Alex Chhith

Reporter

Alex Chhith is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

See More

More from Minneapolis

See More
Minneapolis

Police investigating the shooting death of a 15-year-old girl in north Minneapolis home

Two adults and two teens were in the home when officers arrived.

Twin Cities

Minnesota History: Columbia Heights memorial will honor fallen WWII airman 80 years after his death

Staff headshot
Curt Brown
card image
Minneapolis

Minneapolis hopes a tougher vacancy policy will clean up its most stubborn nuisance properties

card image