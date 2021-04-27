An infant was one of three people wounded Monday in a shooting in north Minneapolis.

Officers were called to the 1800 block of N. Lowry Avenue at 4 p.m. on a report of shots fired, according to police spokesman John Elder. They didn't find anyone at the scene.

They learned that two adults had driven to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale for treatment of noncritical gunshot wounds. The infant, who was in the car with them, suffered bullet fragment injuries to the hands.

No one is in custody, Elder said in a news release.