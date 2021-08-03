St. Paul police are investigating a homicide on the East Side of St. Paul.
A person was shot and killed at the 800 block of North Hazel Street on Monday evening, according to a St. Paul Police Department tweet.
It's the city's 16th homicide so far this year.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Alex Chhith • 612-673-4759
