St. Paul police say they are investigating a homicide in the city's Payne-Phalen neighborhood.
Officers are on the scene of a fatal shooting that occurred overnight on the 800 block of Maryland Avenue E., the department said in a short statement on X, formerly called Twitter.
No arrests have been announced.
More information is expected to be released later Wednesday morning.
