Minneapolis police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place Thursday evening in the Phillips neighborhood.
One person was killed, according to police spokesman John Elder. Elder said he will provide more details when he gets more information.
The shooting occurred at E. 22nd Street and Oakland Avenue, just south of downtown. According to scanner audio, one person was shot twice in the chest. CPR was underway on the victim. A chaplain was called to the scene.
The death marks Minneapolis' 22nd homicide of the year.
Alex Chhith • 612-673-4759
