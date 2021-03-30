The St. Paul Police Department is investigating a homicide in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood, across the street from Johnson High School.
The shooting occurred at the 1300 block of Arcade Street, according to a Police Department tweet.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Alex Chhith • 612-673-4759
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
St. Paul school board member told to leave restaurant, alleges discrimination
Chauntyll Allen, a St. Paul school board member and Black Lives Matter activist, was asked to leave a Golden Valley restaurant on Monday by police…
Nation
Witnesses: Onlooker anger increased as Floyd stopped moving
Onlookers grew increasingly angry as they begged Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin to take his knee off George Floyd's neck, but Chauvin would not let up, and another officer forced back members of the crowd who tried to intervene, witnesses testified Tuesday at Chauvin's murder trial.
Local
Minneapolis planning more aid to struggling renters during the pandemic
Applications are slated to open in mid-April.
Duluth
After years traveling through Mexico, Duluth native opens traditional taqueria downtown
Tacos Tacos Tacos owner was inspired by street vendors in Mexico.
Local
Blaine man already accused of rioting arrested on federal gun charge
Thomas Wilder Moseley, 29, is charged with carrying a gun "while being an unlawful user of, and addicted to, controlled substances."