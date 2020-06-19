Minneapolis homicide detectives on Friday were investigating an early morning shooting in south Minneapolis that killed a man in his 30s.

The man, whose identity wasn’t revealed, died when gunfire erupted about 6:40 a.m. in the 3400 block of Elliot Ave. S. in the Powderhorn neighborhood, said police spokesman John Elder.

Elder said the victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died several hours later. Exactly what led up to the shooting was not clear, and police so far have not released a description of the suspected gunman. No arrests had been announced as of Friday afternoon.

Tim Anderson, who lives near the scene, said he was just sitting down for his morning coffee when he heard a loud bang.

Startled, he looked out of his living room window to see a man with gun “aiming down the sidewalk.”

Recalling the incident in a phone interview on Friday afternoon, Anderson said that the suspect kept firing, while moving in a distinct manner — “kind of shuffling.”

“When I saw him, he shot probably five more shots down the street, down the sidewalk,” Anderson said.

He said the suspect was a white man, who he took to be between 5-foot-10 and 6-feet, and was wearing a gray shirt or sweatshirt, bluejeans and a red bandanna that obscured his face.

Once the gunfire stopped, the suspect looked around, as if to check if anyone had witnessed the shooting, before ducking into a nearby alley, according to Anderson, who gave a similar account to police. After making sure his wife and three children were safe, Anderson said he ran outside to check on the victim, who was sprawled on the pavement.

“He was unresponsive and a lot of blood,” Anderson recalled.

“When I got to him, there was one other gal from the block who was there with me,” he said, adding that the neighbor was already on the phone with 911.

The death continued a surge in shootings in the city. Nearly 70 people have been shot since last month’s unrest over the killing of George Floyd by a former Minneapolis officer.

Elder dismissed the notion that officers were taking less initiative since Floyd’s death, which prompted widespread protests and national calls for criminal justice reform.

“That is categorically false,” he said. “Our officers are still responding to calls, they are still addressing crime, and the fact that anybody would think that there is a stand-down order or some sort of work stoppage, that is patently false.”

Historically, violent crime tends to rise during the warmer summer months, he pointed out.

No motive has been given for Friday’s slaying, the city’s 23rd of the year.