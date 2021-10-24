The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has identified three men killed by gunshot wounds earlier this month in Minneapolis and Hopkins.

Michael Allen Jackson, 49, died Oct. 19, six days after he was shot on 5th Ave. S. near Lake Street. He arrived at HCMC by private transport and later died there.

Gregory Octavis Elting, 39, died of multiple gunshot wounds after being shot on Oct. 17 at 814 E. Franklin Avenue. He also died at HCMC. Elting was one of five men hit by gunfire at a single location, police said.

Sean Anthony Johnson, 20, died of multiple gunshot wounds after being shot Oct. 17 at an apartment complex at 320 N. Blake Road in Hopkins. Officers responded about 7:40 p.m. and found the victim with a gunshot wound.

The three deaths bring Minneapolis' homicide total to 80, according to a Star Tribune database.

The highest one-year number of homicides in Minneapolis was 97 in 1995. There were 85 last year and 83 in 1996. By comparison, before the pandemic and the killing of George Floyd in May 2020, there were 48 homicides in Minneapolis in 2019.

Erin Adler • 612-673-1781