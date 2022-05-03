DULUTH - A woman who was found dead near train tracks in Superior, Wis., on Saturday has been identified as Hayleigh Grace Turner, 30, according to the Superior Police Department.

She was seemingly trying to "negotiate the tracks," according to a news release, and was found just after noon on private property. The case is still under investigation.

In a GoFundMe for funeral expenses, Turner was described as a "young, beautiful, free spirited, genuine soul" who had a passion for family, friends and sharks.