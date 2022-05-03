DULUTH - A woman who was found dead near train tracks in Superior, Wis., on Saturday has been identified as Hayleigh Grace Turner, 30, according to the Superior Police Department.
She was seemingly trying to "negotiate the tracks," according to a news release, and was found just after noon on private property. The case is still under investigation.
In a GoFundMe for funeral expenses, Turner was described as a "young, beautiful, free spirited, genuine soul" who had a passion for family, friends and sharks.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Politics
Leaked abortion opinion prompts outrage, hesitation
While procedure is constitutionally protected in Minnesota, the draft signaled that opponents may soon win a long-sought victory.
St. Paul
St. Paul must stop assessing for street repairs, judge rules
The judge said charges for street maintenance work should be considered taxes, not fees.
Coronavirus
COVID-19 hospitalizations above 300 in Minnesota, but severity lower
Share of admitted patients requiring intensive care is at the lowest in the pandemic in Minnesota.
Rochester
Rochester eager to welcome tourists after 'nightmare' two years
City, business officials tout 2022 plans.
Obituaries
Barbara Aurora, remembered for pushing bounds of opera singing, dies at 85
She captivated audiences around the country with her dynamic voice.