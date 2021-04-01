The St. Paul Police Department identified a man who died in a St. Paul auto body shop.

Mohamed Jama Samatar, 36, of St. Paul, was killed on Tuesday, according to police. The department received a report of a shooting about 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, across from Johnson High School and near one of the campuses for Farnsworth Aerospace — a school for children in pre-K through fourth grade.

Samatar was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was later pronounced dead at the scene. Police don't believe the shooting was random and are asking anyone with information to call the police homicide unit at 651-266-5650.

No arrests have been made.

Alex Chhith