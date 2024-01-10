A girls basketball game at Minneapolis North High School was called off after the teams got into a fight that soon led to fans joining in, officials said Wednesday.

The commotion occurred Tuesday night when North was hosting city rival Patrick Henry, police said. Police reported no arrests or injuries from the incident.

North head coach Brianna Edwards and school activities director Kale Severson both declined to comment about the fight. Officials with the School District received inquiries from the Star Tribune but have yet to release any information as of Wednesday afternoon.

"Two competing basketball teams got into a fight, and the game got canceled," said Police Sgt. Garrett Parten. A game sheet submitted to the Star Tribune lists North winning the game 41-39.

A police incident report that as staff was trying to get the gym cleared, "fans started joining in." Police did not reveal the circumstances that prompted to fight.

Once people left the gym, "over 100 [were] in the parking lot, still no longer fighting," and police kept close watch out of concern they were "about to start up again," the report continued.

However, school staff cleared everyone out without further trouble, the report noted.