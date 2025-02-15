A 4-year-old child was inside an unattended vehicle with its engine running when a thief briefly made off with it Friday afternoon in south Minneapolis.
Police: Don’t leave your car running unattended with children inside
Minneapolis police are looking for the person who stole a running car Friday containing a 4-year-old child, who was later found in the car unharmed.
No harm came to the child, who was found in the car by officers within 25 minutes of the theft, according to Minneapolis police. No arrests had been made as of Friday evening.
Authorities used the incident Friday to remind the public never to leave cars unattended when running. Last year, about 16% of the 6,500-plus stolen vehicles in Minneapolis were taken with keys or fobs left inside, police said.
“Crimes of opportunity unfold in mere seconds,” Police Chief Brian O’Hara said in a statement. “We urge everyone to stay vigilant, no matter how busy life gets, and take every precaution to protect themselves from becoming a victim.”
According to police, a vehicle with two children inside was left running unattended shortly after 2 p.m. in the 5500 block of 37th Avenue S. A suspect approached the car, removed a 6-year-old and then drove away with the 4-year-old still inside.
Less than 30 minutes later, the car was found still running in the 4500 block of 42nd Avenue S., roughly a mile and a half from where it was taken, with the 4-year-old unharmed inside.
“This incident was a frightening ordeal for the mother,” O’Hara said.
Minneapolis police are looking for the person who stole a running car Friday containing a 4-year-old child, who was later found in the car unharmed.