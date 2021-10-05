An Anoka County sheriff's deputy shot a man who allegedly fired a gun several times in a Blaine neighborhood late Monday, according to police.

Blaine police officers and other law enforcement went to the area of 106th Avenue and NE. Quincy Drive about 10:15 p.m. after residents called 911 to report a man firing a gun. The suspect fired additional shots after law enforcement arrived, said Sheriff's Cmdr. Wayne Heath.

Police set up a perimeter to contain the suspect and advised residents to shelter in place as the man continued to shoot, Heath said. At one time, the suspect shot in the direction of a residence, he said.

A sheriff's deputy ultimately fired a weapon at the suspect and hit him, the commander said.

The suspect was taken to the hospital. His condition was not immediately known. Police gave no other information about the suspect.

Crime tape remained up early Tuesday as the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension continued to investigate. Heath said there is no further threat to the public.

Tim Harlow • 612-673-7768