NEW YORK — At least two U.S. Marshals and a suspect have been shot in the Bronx early Friday, police said.
The New York Police Department said the shooting happened about 5:30 a.m. and they didn't immediately have information about the conditions of those shot. Two or three Marshals were injured, the department said.
Media reports described the Marshals' injuries as non-life threatening.
The police department's public information office referred a request for additional information by The Associated Press to the U.S. Marshals Service. No one was immediately available to comment at the Marshals' office in New York City.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Police: At least 2 US Marshals, suspect shot in New York
At least two U.S. Marshals and a suspect have been shot in the Bronx early Friday, police said.
National
The Latest: Czech teachers offered free rapid virus tests
The Czech Republic has launched a coronavirus testing program for the country's teachers as students gradually return to school.
National
Trump loves to win but keeps losing election lawsuits
For a man obsessed with winning, President Donald Trump is losing a lot.He's managed to lose not just once to Democrat Joe Biden at the…
National
Hardships mount in Kentucky as COVID-19 relief talks drag on
Paula and Anthony Hunter spun off their catering service into a restaurant serving Italian food with a "touch of soul" right before the coronavirus hit. Soon, both Louisville businesses slammed to a halt, and the couple relied on federal relief to help stay afloat.
National
Optimism growing for COVID-19 relief bill as pressure builds
Optimism about delivering long-sought COVID-19 relief is building on Capitol Hill after additional rank-and-file lawmakers voiced support for a bipartisan, middle-of-the-road plan taking shape in the Senate and as top congressional leaders connected on the topic for the first time in months.