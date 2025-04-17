Police arrest man suspected in Minneapolis Tesla vandalism spree totaling $20K in damages

Minneapolis police on Wednesday arrested a man suspected of keying at least six Tesla cars in the city and causing an estimated $20,000 worth of damage.
At a Thursday news conference, police showed in-car Tesla videos from four of the incidents, where a man approached each vehicle and used a key to scrape it. In three of the videos he was walking a dog during the vandalism.
A 33-year-old man was arrested and booked into jail Wednesday morning, before being released Thursday afternoon. The Hennepin County attorneys office said it has the case and is reviewing for possible charges. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.
It appeared the man was writing something on the cars, but police did not disclose what was written or what the motive may have been, citing it being an open investigation.
Over the past couple of months, people across the country have vandalized Tesla vehicles in protest of Elon Musk and his efforts to significantly cut down the amount of federal government workers as an advisor to President Donald Trump with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
The six Teslas were vandalized on different dates going back to March, and all but one were located in the downtown area of the city. Once of the vandalized cars was in the city’s Second Precinct.
O’Hara and Sgt. Rob Illetschko, who investigated the vandalism, played the videos for reporters on Thursday. The sergeant said he believes there are are “many” more cases of Teslas being vandalized in the city.
They requested the public’s help in reporting additional cases.