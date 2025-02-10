Police have arrested the shooter charged in a daylight drive-by killing on a Minneapolis sidewalk more than a year ago.
Police arrest man charged with daylight drive-by murder of man standing on Twin Cities sidewalk
Court records show the defendant’s criminal history includes a conviction for the armed robbery of a New Hope restaurant.
Montrell Earl Scott, 26, of St. Louis Park, was arrested last week in Richfield on two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the shooting on Nov. 15, 2023, of Laterryon O’mar Moore, 22, of Minneapolis.
Scott remains jailed in lieu of $1 million bail ahead of a March 4 court appearance. A message was left with his attorney seeking a response to the allegations.
Court records show that Scott’s criminal history includes a conviction for the armed robbery of a restaurant in New Hope on Christmas Eve 2018 that led to a sentence of just shy of 3½ years.
According to last week’s charges, which were filed in late December and unsealed upon Scott’s arrest:
Officers dispatched to the intersection of Glenwood and Newton avenues N. arrived shortly after 3 p.m. to find Moore on the sidewalk in front of a market and dead from a gunshot wound to the head from what they learned was likely automatic gunfire.
Surveillance video showed Scott opened fire while passing by in a car being driven by a woman.
Before the shooting, the car circled the area near the market where Moore had been standing. About 3½ ahead of the gunfire, surveillance video picked up a man saying, “ ‘It’s the opps!‘ ” as the car passed by. Opps is a street reference to an enemy or rival.
A few months later, police find the car abandoned near where the shooting occurred. They found DNA inside that was a match to Scott, based on the Minnesota convicted offender database.
Federal gun purchase records point to the woman driving the car as acting multiple times as a straw buyer of guns for Scott, whose felony conviction is barred from buying firearms.
