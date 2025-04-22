News & Politics

Police: 17-year-old driver who fatally hit pedestrian may have been on the phone

The incident on happened Sunday on St. Paul’s East Side.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 22, 2025 at 4:26PM

Police in St. Paul say a 17-year-old driver who hit and killed a pedestrian Sunday may have been on the phone at the time of the crash.

Officers went to the area of 3rd and Flandrau streets on the city’s East Side about 3:40 p.m. They found an adult woman who had been hit, police said.

The victim, 76, was taken to Regions Hospital, where she later died, police said.

The driver “was very cooperative with officers” at the scene, police said.

Investigators are looking into whether distracted driving was a factor as the driver was allegedly on the phone at the time of incident, police said.

about the writer

about the writer

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather.

See Moreicon

More from News & Politics

See More

News & Politics

Teen charged with his 2nd murder in Minneapolis in 8-month span

In between the killings, he was caught with a loaded gun and pleaded guilty, court records reveal.

Minneapolis

Who’s running for Minneapolis mayor and City Council in 2025 elections?

card image

News & Politics

Police: 17-year-old driver who fatally hit pedestrian may have been on the phone