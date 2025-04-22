Police: 17-year-old driver who fatally hit pedestrian may have been on the phone

Police in St. Paul say a 17-year-old driver who hit and killed a pedestrian Sunday may have been on the phone at the time of the crash.
Officers went to the area of 3rd and Flandrau streets on the city’s East Side about 3:40 p.m. They found an adult woman who had been hit, police said.
The victim, 76, was taken to Regions Hospital, where she later died, police said.
The driver “was very cooperative with officers” at the scene, police said.
Investigators are looking into whether distracted driving was a factor as the driver was allegedly on the phone at the time of incident, police said.