I'm not sure what could be better than listening to a poet on a chilly winter's night. What about listening to three poets in conversation? Even better.

Moon Palace Books in Minneapolis will host John Freeman this week. Freeman defies easy description — he's a poet, yes, and he will be discussing his new collection "Wind, Trees," just out from Copper Canyon Press. But he's also a book critic (he used to review for these pages), an anthologist, an essayist, an editor at Alfred A. Knopf, and I'm probably leaving out a few things.

He'll be in conversation with St. Paul's Michael Kleber-Diggs, author of "Worldly Things," winner of the Max Ritvo Poetry Prize, and Su Hwang, author of "Bodega," winner of a Minnesota Book Award. Both books were published by Minneapolis' Milkweed Editions.

It is sure to be a night to remember.

Laurie Hertzel is senior editor for books at the Star Tribune.

What: John Freeman in conversation with Su Hwang and Michael Kleber-Diggs.

Where: Moon Palace Books, Mpls.

When: 7 p.m. March 6. Masks required.