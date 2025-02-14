Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Wolves' bounceback win over Oklahoma City, which gave them some good vibes going into the break. Young players have been stepping up lately. That bodes well for the future and also the present. Plus a near-comeback by the Gophers women’s basketball team and a virtuoso performance by JuJu Watkins.
Podcast: Wolves youth is served; Listeners have Aaron Rodgers thoughts
8:00: Star Tribune Twins writer Phil Miller joins Rand from Florida on a number of subjects. How do the recent free agent signings fit in with the club? What is the impact of the switch to MLB producing Twins games on TV in 2025, both for fans and finances? And what timeline should we expect for a new owner to be in place?
36:00: Two readers/listeners weigh in on Aaron Rodgers.
