Podcast: Wolves youth is served; Listeners have Aaron Rodgers thoughts

Host Michael Rand starts with the Wolves' bounceback win over Oklahoma City, which gave them some good vibes going into the break.

By Michael Rand

February 14, 2025 at 3:46PM
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (00) celebrates with guard Anthony Edwards (5) after making a shot at the buzzer to end the first half Thursday. (Abbie Parr)

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Wolves' bounceback win over Oklahoma City, which gave them some good vibes going into the break. Young players have been stepping up lately. That bodes well for the future and also the present. Plus a near-comeback by the Gophers women’s basketball team and a virtuoso performance by JuJu Watkins.

8:00: Star Tribune Twins writer Phil Miller joins Rand from Florida on a number of subjects. How do the recent free agent signings fit in with the club? What is the impact of the switch to MLB producing Twins games on TV in 2025, both for fans and finances? And what timeline should we expect for a new owner to be in place?

36:00: Two readers/listeners weigh in on Aaron Rodgers.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.

Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

