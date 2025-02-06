Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the NBA, which continues to offer intrigue leading up to the trade deadline. The Timberwolves got a much-needed win Wednesday over the Bulls, but bigger things swirl around them. The Lakers, Warriors and Spurs all made blockbuster trades that could impact this year’s playoff race. And the arbitration to determine the Wolves’ ownership will be decided by Monday.
Podcast: Wolves win, but NBA rivals take big swings; Vikings offense in flux
Host Michael Rand starts with the NBA, which continues to offer intrigue leading up to the trade deadline. The Timberwolves got a much-needed win Wednesday over the Bulls, but bigger things swirl around them. Star Tribune columnist La Velle E. Neal III joins Rand on three topics, while the Vikings lost a valuable offensive coach and the Twins signed another free agent.
12:00: Star Tribune columnist La Velle E. Neal III joins Rand on three topics: Does Kansas City get more calls from NFL refs? Was the Mavericks/Lakers trade as lopsided as it seemed? And what is the percent chance Sam Darnold is the Vikings’ Week 1 QB in 2025?
29:00: The Vikings lost a valuable offensive coach and the Twins signed another free agent.
Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio
The podcast archive is here.
Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.
Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports
Host Michael Rand starts with the NBA, which continues to offer intrigue leading up to the trade deadline. The Timberwolves got a much-needed win Wednesday over the Bulls, but bigger things swirl around them. Star Tribune columnist La Velle E. Neal III joins Rand on three topics, while the Vikings lost a valuable offensive coach and the Twins signed another free agent.