Podcast: Wolves win, but NBA rivals take big swings; Vikings offense in flux

Host Michael Rand starts with the NBA, which continues to offer intrigue leading up to the trade deadline. The Timberwolves got a much-needed win Wednesday over the Bulls, but bigger things swirl around them. Star Tribune columnist La Velle E. Neal III joins Rand on three topics, while the Vikings lost a valuable offensive coach and the Twins signed another free agent.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 6, 2025 at 3:44PM
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jaylen Clark (22) reacts after he ran into a screen set by Chicago Bulls forward Jalen Smith (7) in the third quarter. (Jeff Wheeler)

The Lakers, Warriors and Spurs all made blockbuster trades that could impact this year's playoff race. And the arbitration to determine the Wolves' ownership will be decided by Monday.

12:00: Star Tribune columnist La Velle E. Neal III joins Rand on three topics: Does Kansas City get more calls from NFL refs? Was the Mavericks/Lakers trade as lopsided as it seemed? And what is the percent chance Sam Darnold is the Vikings’ Week 1 QB in 2025?

29:00: The Vikings lost a valuable offensive coach and the Twins signed another free agent.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.

Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

