Podcast: Wolves, Twins, Gophers and a story about taking down the Final Four banner

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with two dramatic wins on Tuesday. The Wolves fended off Denver and some of their own mistakes to prevail 140-139 in double overtime. It was a huge win in the playoff race, and it came with more twists and turns than one could imagine. Plus the Twins finally got their first win of the season, rallying from a 3-0 deficit to beat the White Sox 8-3.
13:00: Kent Youngblood joins the show to set up the Gophers women’s basketball team playing Belmont in the WBIT championship game Wednesday.
30:00: A listener who used to work at Williams Arena shares the story of taking down the Final Four banner a quarter-century ago.
