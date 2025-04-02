Sports

Podcast: Wolves, Twins, Gophers and a story about taking down the Final Four banner

Host Michael Rand starts with two dramatic wins on Tuesday. Kent Youngblood joins the show to set up the Gophers women’s basketball team playing Belmont in the WBIT championship game Wednesday.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 2, 2025 at 2:46PM
The Final Four banner that used to hang in Williams Arena. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with two dramatic wins on Tuesday. The Wolves fended off Denver and some of their own mistakes to prevail 140-139 in double overtime. It was a huge win in the playoff race, and it came with more twists and turns than one could imagine. Plus the Twins finally got their first win of the season, rallying from a 3-0 deficit to beat the White Sox 8-3.

13:00: Kent Youngblood joins the show to set up the Gophers women’s basketball team playing Belmont in the WBIT championship game Wednesday.

30:00: A listener who used to work at Williams Arena shares the story of taking down the Final Four banner a quarter-century ago.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.

Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports

about the writer

about the writer

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

See Moreicon

More from Sports

See More

Daily Delivery

Podcast: Wolves, Twins, Gophers and a story about taking down the Final Four banner

card image

Host Michael Rand starts with two dramatic wins on Tuesday. Kent Youngblood joins the show to set up the Gophers women’s basketball team playing Belmont in the WBIT championship game Wednesday.

High Schools

High school baseball: 15 teams to watch this season, including defending champs and a really good third-place finisher

card image

Wolves

Timberwolves sink Nuggets in second overtime, overcoming Jokic’s 61 points

card image