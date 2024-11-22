Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Timberwolves, who always lose in Toronto but managed to do it in a very disheartening way on Thursday. Something is broken with this team, and fixing it doesn’t appear to be simple. The Wild, meanwhile, continued their scorching start. They are 9-1-2 on the road after a 5-3 win over Edmonton.
Podcast: Wolves are broken, Wild are soaring; Bob Motzko joins the show
10:00: Gophers men’s hockey coach Bob Motzko joins the show for a look at his team, which like the Wild is off to a strong start. Motzko gets into the pressure of coaching a perennial contender, the joy of coaching, the pain he still deals with and his love of other Minnesota teams.
29:00: Three levels of football come into focus for the weekend.
