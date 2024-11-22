Sports

Podcast: Wolves are broken, Wild are soaring; Bob Motzko joins the show

Host Michael Rand starts with the Timberwolves, who always lose in Toronto but managed to do it in a very disheartening way on Thursday. The Wild, meanwhile, continued their scorching start. They are 9-1-2 on the road after a 5-3 win over Edmonton.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 22, 2024 at 3:07PM
Toronto Raptors' Gradey Dick (1) scores as Minnesota Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert (27) and Nickeil Alexander-Walker (9) look on during second half NBA basketball action in Toronto (Frank Gunn)

10:00: Gophers men’s hockey coach Bob Motzko joins the show for a look at his team, which like the Wild is off to a strong start. Motzko gets into the pressure of coaching a perennial contender, the joy of coaching, the pain he still deals with and his love of other Minnesota teams.

29:00: Three levels of football come into focus for the weekend.

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

