Podcast: Will the Vikings win the NFC North? + KAT’s return to Minnesota

Host Michael Rand starts with the Wild, who have lost three of their last four games, including another lopsided defeat (6-1) on Wednesday against Florida. Plus La Velle E. Neal III joins Rand for their weekly debate segment.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 19, 2024 at 3:01PM
New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) returns to Target Center on Thursday for the first time since being traded by the Wolves. (Noah K. Murray)

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Wild, who have lost three of their last four games, including another lopsided defeat (6-1) on Wednesday against Florida. Goaltending has been the biggest part of the Wild’s resurgence this season, and they need Filip Gustavsson to recover soon from his lower body injury. Otherwise, advanced data says their season will be in peril.

7:00: Kirk Cousins spoke to the media for the first time since he was benched by the Falcons. Hear what he had to say.

10:00: La Velle E. Neal III joins Rand for their weekly debate segment, which this week focuses on these subjects: Who will win the NFC North? How important is Thursdays’ Wolves vs. Knicks game? And what do we think of a wacky MLB idea?

30:00: Side stories are nice, but Thursday should just be a good basketball game.

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

Daily Delivery

