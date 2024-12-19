Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Wild, who have lost three of their last four games, including another lopsided defeat (6-1) on Wednesday against Florida. Goaltending has been the biggest part of the Wild’s resurgence this season, and they need Filip Gustavsson to recover soon from his lower body injury. Otherwise, advanced data says their season will be in peril.
Podcast: Will the Vikings win the NFC North? + KAT’s return to Minnesota
Host Michael Rand starts with the Wild, who have lost three of their last four games, including another lopsided defeat (6-1) on Wednesday against Florida. Plus La Velle E. Neal III joins Rand for their weekly debate segment.
7:00: Kirk Cousins spoke to the media for the first time since he was benched by the Falcons. Hear what he had to say.
10:00: La Velle E. Neal III joins Rand for their weekly debate segment, which this week focuses on these subjects: Who will win the NFC North? How important is Thursdays’ Wolves vs. Knicks game? And what do we think of a wacky MLB idea?
30:00: Side stories are nice, but Thursday should just be a good basketball game.
Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio
The podcast archive is here.
Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.
Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports
Host Michael Rand starts with the Wild, who have lost three of their last four games, including another lopsided defeat (6-1) on Wednesday against Florida. Plus La Velle E. Neal III joins Rand for their weekly debate segment.