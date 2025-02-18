Sports

Podcast: Will the Vikings use their franchise tag? + The ideal Minnesota sports owner

Host Michael Rand starts with the beginning of the period during which NFL teams can place the franchise tag on players. Much of the intrigue centers on quarterback Sam Darnold, but Rand thinks we should be paying attention to Byron Murphy Jr.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 18, 2025 at 1:26PM
Minnesota Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (7) is a key free agent this offseason. The Minnesota Vikings hosted the Atlanta Falcons at U.S. Bank Stadium (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

7:00: Star Tribune columnist Chip Scoggins joins the show to discuss his recent column on what athletes want from team owners. The subject takes them on a journey that examines the current (and soon-to-be) owners in the Twin Cities market.

31:00: St. Thomas men’s basketball plus Gophers basketball.

about the writer

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

