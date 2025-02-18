Host Michael Rand starts with the beginning of the period during which NFL teams can place the franchise tag on players. Much of the intrigue centers on quarterback Sam Darnold, but Rand thinks we should be paying attention to Byron Murphy Jr.
Podcast: Will the Vikings use their franchise tag? + The ideal Minnesota sports owner
7:00: Star Tribune columnist Chip Scoggins joins the show to discuss his recent column on what athletes want from team owners. The subject takes them on a journey that examines the current (and soon-to-be) owners in the Twin Cities market.
31:00: St. Thomas men’s basketball plus Gophers basketball.
