Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Wild game he attended with friends on Thursday. Some of them were Carolina Hurricanes fans, and Rand explains why attending games with fans of the opposing team has its benefits and drawbacks. The Wild earned a 2-1 win while the Wolves came back to defeat the Rockets, important home victories for both teams.
Podcast: Wild, Wolves and KOC were big winners on Thursday
Two home victories and an AP NFL Coach of the Year Award told the story of the day.
11:00: Jon Marthaler joins Rand to break down the imminent start of the MLS season. Where does Minnesota United fit in? And what does it all have to do with the band Van Halen?
28:00: Kevin O’Connell is the NFL’s Coach of the Year, Jared Allen is a Hall of Famer and the Gophers women’s basketball team is in need of a victory.
Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio
The podcast archive is here.
Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.
Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports
With injuries and a suspension affecting the forward lineup, Hinostroza stepped in Thursday without missing a beat.