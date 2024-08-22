Introduction: In an offbeat edition of the podcast, host Michael Rand spends some time with the Fremont Avenue Wiffle Ball League, a collection of kids in south Minneapolis who have had a great summer playing on their backyard field. You’ll hear their story and maybe spark some memories of your own.
Podcast: Why Not? Instagram is real life in Q&A with Timberwolves’ Josh Minott.
On Thursday’s Daily Delivery podcast, host Michael Rand interviewed Josh Minott, using the third-year Wolves player’s captions on social media to frame the conversation. Plus Rand introduced listeners to a group of proud Wiffle ball players in south Minneapolis.
15:00: Rand talks with third-year Timberwolves player Josh Minott, with a twist. Their entire conversation is based on prompts that Rand pulled from captions Minott put on his own social media posts. The hope is that it provides a window into Minott’s worldview.
23:00: The Twins and Lynx keep defying odds, with two big wins Wednesday showing how they both define the notion of a true team.
