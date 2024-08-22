Sports

Podcast: Why Not? Instagram is real life in Q&A with Timberwolves’ Josh Minott.

On Thursday’s Daily Delivery podcast, host Michael Rand interviewed Josh Minott, using the third-year Wolves player’s captions on social media to frame the conversation. Plus Rand introduced listeners to a group of proud Wiffle ball players in south Minneapolis.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
August 22, 2024 at 3:22PM
Josh Minott
Josh Minott, Timberwolves forward. (Star Tribune/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Introduction: In an offbeat edition of the podcast, host Michael Rand spends some time with the Fremont Avenue Wiffle Ball League, a collection of kids in south Minneapolis who have had a great summer playing on their backyard field. You’ll hear their story and maybe spark some memories of your own.

15:00: Rand talks with third-year Timberwolves player Josh Minott, with a twist. Their entire conversation is based on prompts that Rand pulled from captions Minott put on his own social media posts. The hope is that it provides a window into Minott’s worldview.

23:00: The Twins and Lynx keep defying odds, with two big wins Wednesday showing how they both define the notion of a true team.

Michael Rand

Michael Rand is the Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

