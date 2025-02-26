Sports

Podcast: Who plays for Timberwolves when everyone is healthy? + Vikings QB decision

Host Michael Rand starts with comments from Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell and general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah at the scouting combine Tuesday. Star Tribune Timberwolves writer Chris Hine joins Rand for a look at where Minnesota stands after a thrilling comeback win over Oklahoma City.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 26, 2025 at 3:07PM
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) shakes off the defense of Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) earlier this week. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with comments from Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell and general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah at the scouting combine Tuesday. Both are correct in asserting the Vikings still have options at quarterback, but the time is coming soon to make a decision. You’ll hear their comments and have a chance to read between the lines.

11:00: Star Tribune Timberwolves writer Chris Hine joins Rand for a look at where Minnesota stands after a thrilling comeback win over Oklahoma City. The Wolves should be getting healthy right when their schedule softens. Can they take advantage of the position they are in?

25:00: Disappointing losses for the Wild and Gophers men’s basketball.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.

Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

