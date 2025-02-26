Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with comments from Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell and general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah at the scouting combine Tuesday. Both are correct in asserting the Vikings still have options at quarterback, but the time is coming soon to make a decision. You’ll hear their comments and have a chance to read between the lines.
Podcast: Who plays for Timberwolves when everyone is healthy? + Vikings QB decision
Host Michael Rand starts with comments from Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell and general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah at the scouting combine Tuesday. Star Tribune Timberwolves writer Chris Hine joins Rand for a look at where Minnesota stands after a thrilling comeback win over Oklahoma City.
11:00: Star Tribune Timberwolves writer Chris Hine joins Rand for a look at where Minnesota stands after a thrilling comeback win over Oklahoma City. The Wolves should be getting healthy right when their schedule softens. Can they take advantage of the position they are in?
25:00: Disappointing losses for the Wild and Gophers men’s basketball.
Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio
The podcast archive is here.
Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.
Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports
Host Michael Rand starts with comments from Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell and general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah at the scouting combine Tuesday. Star Tribune Timberwolves writer Chris Hine joins Rand for a look at where Minnesota stands after a thrilling comeback win over Oklahoma City.