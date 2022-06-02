What does one play by receiver Adam Thielen during Vikings OTAs say about rookie head coach Kevin O'Connell's approach on offense? Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss that, as well as the outlook at receiver with Albert Wilson's addition, a recent softball game between Vikings players and much more.
Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts |
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Nation
Smiles, unicorns, softball: Young shooting victims recalled
One girl made other people smile. Another was a creative child who loved mermaids, unicorns and the color purple. A third loved playing softball and worked on her batting swing in her front yard.
Access Vikings
Vikings wrap OTAs with receiver outlook in flux, 'player ownership' underway
Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss what one play in OTAs says about rookie coach Kevin O'Connell's approach on offense and much more.
Sports
Olympian, Nassar victim Schwikert Moser on USA Gym board
Tasha Schwikert Moser knew she had a choice.
Business
Putin-linked elites, yachts, firms targeted for sanctions
The U.S. announced new sanctions Thursday on Russian oligarchs and elites, including some of the richest men in Europe and their families, as well as penalties targeting more Kremlin officials, businessmen linked to President Vladimir Putin and their yachts, aircraft and firms that manage them.
High Schools
After two years and amid stubborn pandemic effects, adapted softball teams head to state
Concerns about vulnerabilities limited participation in 2022 after the 2020 and 2021 tournaments were canceled.