The Vikings secondary is in flux after a couple free-agent additions and the arrest of cornerback Jeff Gladney. Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss the defense, recent talks with Mike Zimmer and Michael Pierce, and the NFL-NFLPA's fight over offseason workouts.
