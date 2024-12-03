Sports

Podcast: Vikings season hinges on Stephon Gilmore’s hamstring

It’s a Vikings-heavy show with three different guests, starting with Nick Brady. He was sitting in the stands at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday when the Fox cameras caught him with the perfect expression. Vikings writer Andrew Krammer joins host Michael Rand for hot takeaways and a review of the film from the 23-22 win over Arizona.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 3, 2024 at 2:57PM
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (10) makes a catch on the sideline in front of Minnesota Vikings cornerback Stephon Gilmore (2) in the fourth quarter Sunday. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

It's a Vikings-heavy show with three different guests, starting with Nick Brady. He was sitting in the stands at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday when the Fox cameras caught him with the perfect expression. Soon thereafter, his phone started blowing up. Brady explains it all.

12:00: Vikings writer Andrew Krammer joins host Michael Rand for hot takeaways and a review of the film from the 23-22 win over Arizona. Stephon Gilmore’s hamstring looms large over the season.

35:00: Vikings poetry.

48:00: The Wolves mauled the Lakers.

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

