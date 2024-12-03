Podcast: Vikings season hinges on Stephon Gilmore’s hamstring

Introduction: It’s a Vikings-heavy show with three different guests, starting with Nick Brady. He was sitting in the stands at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday when the Fox cameras caught him with the perfect expression. Soon thereafter, his phone started blowing up. Brady explains it all.
It’s a Vikings-heavy show with three different guests, starting with Nick Brady. He was sitting in the stands at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday when the Fox cameras caught him with the perfect expression. Vikings writer Andrew Krammer joins host Michael Rand for hot takeaways and a review of the film from the 23-22 win over Arizona.
12:00: Vikings writer Andrew Krammer joins host Michael Rand for hot takeaways and a review of the film from the 23-22 win over Arizona. Stephon Gilmore’s hamstring looms large over the season.
35:00: Vikings poetry.
48:00: The Wolves mauled the Lakers.
