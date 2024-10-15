Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with a look at the emotional toll of the Timberwolves and Knicks trade, which we got a glimpse of with Donte DiVincenzo’s return to Madison Square Garden on Sunday. It’s going to take a little time for the new Wolves to get acclimated. Plus Rand reads a letter from a listener taking Patrick Reusse to task about Twins fans.
Podcast: Vikings players trending up (and down) coming out of bye week
Star Tribune Vikings writer Andrew Krammer joins host Michael Rand to dissect players trending up and down at the bye. Plus a boost for the Vikings offensive line and more of the same for the Jets.
8:00: Star Tribune Vikings writer Andrew Krammer joins Rand to dissect players trending up and down at the bye.
27:00: A boost for the Vikings offensive line and more of the same for the Jets.
Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio
The podcast archive is here.
Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.
Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports
The Wild scored on the power play, shorthanded and even strength before Filip Gustavsson made history in the closing moments and an empty Blues net.