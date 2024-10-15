Sports

Podcast: Vikings players trending up (and down) coming out of bye week

Star Tribune Vikings writer Andrew Krammer joins host Michael Rand to dissect players trending up and down at the bye. Plus a boost for the Vikings offensive line and more of the same for the Jets.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 15, 2024 at 2:00PM
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jonathan Greenard (58) celebrates after Minnesota Vikings defeated the Jets 23-17 in London. Minnesota Vikings take on the New York Jets. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with a look at the emotional toll of the Timberwolves and Knicks trade, which we got a glimpse of with Donte DiVincenzo’s return to Madison Square Garden on Sunday. It’s going to take a little time for the new Wolves to get acclimated. Plus Rand reads a letter from a listener taking Patrick Reusse to task about Twins fans.

8:00: Star Tribune Vikings writer Andrew Krammer joins Rand to dissect players trending up and down at the bye.

27:00: A boost for the Vikings offensive line and more of the same for the Jets.

