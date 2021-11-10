Running back Dalvin Cook's legal matter and the internal spread of COVID-19 are among the Vikings' off-field concerns as they prepare for the Chargers on Sunday. Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss the Star Tribune's reporting on the lawsuit against Cook, as well as a COVID outbreak that has left one player hospitalized.

