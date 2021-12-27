Receiver Justin Jefferson said he could tell the team didn't have energy as soon as he entered the Vikings locker room before Sunday's 30-23 loss to the Rams. Linebacker Anthony Barr said the crowd wasn't in it. Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Jim Souhan recap an offense that couldn't get out of the starting blocks from U.S. Bank Stadium.
Vikings
