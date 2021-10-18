This Vikings team is obviously talented, so why can't they put it all together in a convincing win? Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer, and Chip Scoggins recap a rollercoaster afternoon from Bank of America Stadium, where the Vikings needed nearly 600 yards and overtime to dispatch the Panthers.
