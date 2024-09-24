Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Twins, who continue to frustrate fans as they head into the final week of the season. Two listeners vented via email -- one about the Twins’ roster moves and another about their lack of power recently -- and Rand responded. Plus a bleak outlook for Gophers football as P.J. Fleck’s team looks to move on from the Iowa loss.
Podcast: Vikings film shows dominance; two angry fans vent about the Twins
On Tuesday’s Daily Delivery podcast, host Michael Rand and Vikings writer Andrew Krammer looked at the defense’s dominance and Sam Darnold’s red zone mastery. Plus two Twins fans aired their grievances entering a critical final week.
9:00: Star Tribune Vikings writer Andrew Krammer joins Rand to break down film from Sunday’s 34-7 victory. Along the way, Rand has three very spicy hot takeaways -- including a declaration about running back Aaron Jones that Krammer couldn’t quite stomach.
30:00: Vikings poetry is becoming a love-fest.
45:00: Jayden Daniels is the real deal.
Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio
The podcast archive is here.
Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.
Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports
The Twins have lost 21 of their past 32 games and are on the outside of the American League wild card race.