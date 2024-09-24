Sports

Podcast: Vikings film shows dominance; two angry fans vent about the Twins

On Tuesday’s Daily Delivery podcast, host Michael Rand and Vikings writer Andrew Krammer looked at the defense’s dominance and Sam Darnold’s red zone mastery. Plus two Twins fans aired their grievances entering a critical final week.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 24, 2024 at 1:24PM
Jonathan Greenard (58), who began his NFL career with Houston before joining the Vikings this past offseason, celebrates after sacking Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud on Sunday. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Twins, who continue to frustrate fans as they head into the final week of the season. Two listeners vented via email -- one about the Twins’ roster moves and another about their lack of power recently -- and Rand responded. Plus a bleak outlook for Gophers football as P.J. Fleck’s team looks to move on from the Iowa loss.

9:00: Star Tribune Vikings writer Andrew Krammer joins Rand to break down film from Sunday’s 34-7 victory. Along the way, Rand has three very spicy hot takeaways -- including a declaration about running back Aaron Jones that Krammer couldn’t quite stomach.

30:00: Vikings poetry is becoming a love-fest.

45:00: Jayden Daniels is the real deal.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

