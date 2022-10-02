It wasn't a pretty win, but maybe that says something about these Vikings. Ben Goessling from London joins Andrew Krammer to discuss the 28-25 win over an injury-thinned Saints team that made just a couple more mistakes than Minnesota. Goessling gives his thoughts from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on quarterback Kirk Cousins' connection with Justin Jefferson, head coach Kevin O'Connell's clock management and more.
National Taco Day: A restaurant critic's quest to find the Twin Cities area's perfect taco
