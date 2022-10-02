It wasn't a pretty win, but maybe that says something about these Vikings. Ben Goessling from London joins Andrew Krammer to discuss the 28-25 win over an injury-thinned Saints team that made just a couple more mistakes than Minnesota. Goessling gives his thoughts from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on quarterback Kirk Cousins' connection with Justin Jefferson, head coach Kevin O'Connell's clock management and more.

