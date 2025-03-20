Podcast: ‘Unserious’ Wolves, serious Wild and a QB debate with La Velle E. Neal

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Timberwolves, who gave away another game to an inferior opponent on Wednesday in a 119-115 loss to the Pelicans. Turnovers and rebounding did the Wolves in, which speaks to a lack of maturity. Plus the Wild had a completely opposite game and the Gophers lost a player to the transfer portal.
10:00: La Velle E. Neal III joins Rand for their weekly debate segment. This one is in the Gophers men’s basketball program, quarterbacks and Royce Lewis.
30:00: Another offensive weapon for the Vikings.
