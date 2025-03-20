Sports

Podcast: ‘Unserious’ Wolves, serious Wild and a QB debate with La Velle E. Neal

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Timberwolves, who gave away another game. La Velle E. Neal III joins Rand for their weekly debate segment.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 20, 2025 at 2:19PM
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) after Wednesday's game. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Timberwolves, who gave away another game to an inferior opponent on Wednesday in a 119-115 loss to the Pelicans. Turnovers and rebounding did the Wolves in, which speaks to a lack of maturity. Plus the Wild had a completely opposite game and the Gophers lost a player to the transfer portal.

10:00: La Velle E. Neal III joins Rand for their weekly debate segment. This one is in the Gophers men’s basketball program, quarterbacks and Royce Lewis.

30:00: Another offensive weapon for the Vikings.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.

Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports

about the writer

about the writer

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

See More

More from Sports

See More

Daily Delivery

Podcast: ‘Unserious’ Wolves, serious Wild and a QB debate with La Velle E. Neal

card image

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Timberwolves, who gave away another game. La Velle E. Neal III joins Rand for their weekly debate segment.

Twins

Capturing Twins spring training moments in a different light

card image

Wild

Wild’s revival builds with 4-0 victory over Kraken

card image