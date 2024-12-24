Podcast: Two options for Julius Randle + Three big Vikings takeaways

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Timberwolves, who look lost again after dropping their third game in a row. They are 14-14 after a defeat in Atlanta, and one of two things needs to happen soon: A lineup change bringing Naz Reid into the starting group and Julius Randle to the bench, or a second Randle trade. Plus the return of Filip Gustavsson predictably corrected the Wild’s course.
10:00: Vikings writer Andrew Krammer joins Rand to break down film from Sunday’s win over Seattle and to examine the NFC North. Are the three best teams in the conference all in the same division? And how has Justin Jefferson been getting open lately?
40:00: Award-winning poetry.
53:00: The Packers are keeping pace, and Carlos Santana is gone to a rival.
